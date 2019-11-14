ZMG Construction, Inc.: ZMG Construction Inc. Celebrates Over 20 Years in Business

Richard Zahn, CEO of ZMG Construction Celebrates Executive Team

MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / ZMG Construction Inc., a construction company headquartered in Mount Dora, Florida, is celebrating over 20 years in business. CEO and former owner Richard Zahn is also happy to celebrate his executive team, who have worked their way up as the company grew.

ZMG Construction Inc. is a construction company that specializes in the design, construction, and restoration of multifamily and other development projects throughout the United States.

Richard Zahn first joined the firm in 1997, when it was known as Hersh Reconstruction. In 2003, when his business partner passed away, Zahn purchased the other half of the company and renamed it ZMG Construction Inc. Zahn saw strong potential in the firm's employees when he first joined.

Wendy Hipple started working for ZMG Construction Inc. in 1996 as a receptionist. Over time, Hipple moved on to become assistant general manager, then to roofing director. She then studied to expand her skills and became IT and HR director. She now acts as the company's COO in what is typically a male-dominated field.

In 2001, Richard Zahn came across Jeff Pope, who was a 19-year-old partner of a carpentry firm at the time. Zahn convinced Pope to join the team. After 18 years with ZMG Construction, Jeff Pope became a partner and currently acts as VP of Construction.

Richard Zahn says that Hipple and Pope are strong leaders on the executive team.

"A big part of leadership is picking a group of loyal employees that will follow you through thick and thin," says Zahn.

About ZMG Construction Inc.

ZMG Construction Inc. is a full-service HUD contractor that performs projects throughout America. Licensed in 17 States, ZMG specializes in housing projects and focuses on job training and minority participation. From imploding the Amway Arena, to working on the BRT (Bus rapid transit) at Creative Village, to the Encore project with the Tampa Housing Authority, ZMG thrives and makes it mark by giving back to the affordable housing niche. ZMG Construction Inc. has completed $187,000,000 in projects over the past 24 Months.

About Richard Zahn

A former racer and army veteran, Richard Zahn excels in everything he comes across by demonstrating hard work as well as determination. Richard Zahn attended the University of Maryland while he was stationed in the US army. He then attended Fayetteville State college when he returned and got his Associates Degree in EMS Fire Science. in 1997, Richard Zahn embarked on his construction journey when he was hired as a director of operations as Hersh Reconstruction. in 2003, after the tragedy of his business partner passing away, Richard purchased the other half of Hersh Reconstruction and renamed it ZMG Construction. Currently, Richard lives in Florida and is a proud father as well as grandfather.

