Thanksgiving Holiday Season Delivers The Most Dynamic And Thrilling LA Auto Show Yet

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) confirmed a stellar line up of new experiences for its 2019 event, cementing its position as the global destination to see the cross-section of automotive, technology and entertainment come to life. From Nov. 22 - Dec. 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, show-goers will find new high-tech, entertainment and educational experiences across the show floor in addition to interactive vehicle showcases from fan-favorite carmakers.

"With its roots in entertainment and a flourishing car and tech culture, Los Angeles is a city with a unique ability to deliver the most engaging lifestyle and entertainment experiences for all ages," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "This year, we've curated one of the largest number of vehicle debuts in our show's history, and have secured a wide variety of activities to excite visitors who travel from all over the world to attend. The scale and dynamism of the show is more tangible than ever thanks to our incredible exhibitors and contributors."

Since the previously announced activations for the LA Auto Show were released, additional lifestyle brands and more carmakers have been confirmed to participate in this year's show including:

Entertainment for All Ages

Disney•Pixar's "Onward" (West Atrium): Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with a real-life version of Guinevere, the van from Disney•Pixar's upcoming film "Onward." Decked out with crescent moon windows and a "Pegacorn" (part Pegasus, part unicorn) painted on the sides, Guinevere will offer guests a taste of the adventure that the two teenage elf brothers embark upon in the film.

Jaguar Land Rover (South Atrium): Land Rover will be celebrating 4XFar Adventure Music Festival by hosting Carpool Karaoke in collaboration with the Singing Machine at the LA Auto Show. Auto show attendees will have the chance to step into a Range Rover vehicle and sing their favorite songs with their friends and family.

Maroon Vault Studios (West Atrium): Artists from Maroon Vault Studios will be sketching popular cars at the show. Visitors can purchase customized sketches and watch artists as they create their masterpieces.

Pet Adoptions (West Hall & Breezeway): Subaru, partnering with Our Family Paws Rescue, and the DoVE Project (Dogs of Violence Exposed) will have dogs available for adoption on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 , respectively.

and , respectively. LEGO, Inc. (South Atrium): Experience hands-on building at the show's first-ever LEGO booth, which will honor the beloved car culture of Los Angeles . A highlight of the booth will be the life-size LEGO Bugatti Chiron, a 1:1 replica of the real-life automobile made entirely of LEGO Technic bricks and elements.

Interactive Experiences and Displays

Electrify America (South Atrium): Learn more about the growing infrastructure for electric vehicles by getting up close to a replica charging station. Experts from Electrify America will be available to teach consumers how they work and explain the benefits of electric vehicles. Visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to check out the all-new Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

Ford Ranger Hill Experience (North Plaza): Experience the rugged ride in the Ford Ranger on the Ford Ranger Hill Experience. The ride-and-drive will feature the newest Ford Ranger's off-road and all-terrain capabilities.

Ford STEAM Machine (Breezeway): Making its national debut at the LA Auto Show, the Ford STEAM Machine comes with experiments and fun games that teach children about air pressure, kinetic energy, magnetism, Newton's laws of motion, and more. Ford created the Ford STEAM Machine to engage children in science, technology, engineering, arts and math and to help eliminate barriers to STEAM education. For more than 30 years, Ford Motor Company has inspired young people to seek knowledge, be curious, solve problems and - like Henry Ford himself - make dreams of a better tomorrow come true.

himself - make dreams of a better tomorrow come true. Free Test Drives: Get behind the wheels of the latest and greatest from brands, including: Acura, Audi, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln , Polaris, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. For the first time ever, Tesla will also be offering test drives at the LA Auto Show.

, Polaris, Nissan, Ram, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. For the first time ever, Tesla will also be offering test drives at the LA Auto Show. Hyundai Racing Game Experience (South Atrium): Test your virtual racing skills with the Hyundai Racing Game Experience and go head-to-head in this racing simulation.

The Lost Corvettes/Corvette Hereos (Kentia Lobby): "The Lost Corvettes" - AKA the Peter Max Collection of 36 classic Corvettes - were recently restored by a group called the Corvette Heroes. The "Big Six" (Corvettes from the years 1953, 1956, 1957, 1966, 1967 and 1969) out of the historic collection will be showcased in their restoration glory at this year's LA Auto Show.

Mobility Solutions of the Future

gita (Breezeway): gita is the two-wheeled, cargo-carrying device designed to follow an individual around and carry up to 40 pounds of cargo, shaping the evolution of consumer transportation and mobility.

Karma Automotive (Concourse Hall): Karma is bringing its unique luxury mobility experiences which will instantly connect you to your own source of inspiration and a more inspirational future. Karma Automotive's vehicles on display will include the SC1, Revero GT, Revero, and KARMA GT.

Repair Smith (Breezeway): Repair Smith will be showcasing its service vehicle that can come directly to you and an expert will walk visitors through their process to show how easy it can be to get serviced on the go.

Tickets to the 2019 LA Auto Show are now available for purchase online at LAAutoShow.com, where show-goers can also find a full list of participating brands confirmed for the show. General admission tickets are $15+ fees and will increase to $20+ fees on Nov. 22. VIP tours are also available for purchase, where attendees can discover debuts, concepts and the latest vehicles on a two-hour guided tour led by an automotive expert.

Immediately preceding this year's LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center is AutoMobility LA (Nov. 18-21), where automotive and technology leaders will meet to discuss the future of transportation, unveil new vehicles and showcase their latest innovations in front of thousands of journalists from around the world.

For additional information on the LA Auto Show or AutoMobility LA, please visit LAAutoShow.com and AutoMobilityLA.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

