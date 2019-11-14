Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical Announces Evolution of Business Focus and Name Change

Name Change to Better Reflect New Products and Company Direction

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) announced today a change in the company's name to better reflect the evolving nature of the business. The new name, "Technology Health, Inc." reflects the intent of the company to focus its efforts on its new Anti-Addiction PatchTM and their expanding line of hemp oil products.

"The new Company name, Technology Health, Inc., better conveys the mission of the company to combine existing Intellectual Property (IP) technology with growing societal health needs." William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical, stated. "This is not something we are rushing into. We have been anticipating these actions for some time and have waited until underlying technologies related to products and markets developed sufficiently to support these changes."

Hartman continued, "In order to recapitalize existing debt and to better support the stock price, we are undergoing a reverse stock split to obtain better financing terms. We anticipate a significant increase in frequency of press releases in the near future associated with actions which have been developing over the last several months."

The company announced in recent press releases the development of a topical chemical and alcohol addiction treatment skin patch and expansion of its hemp oil product lines.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

