Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Arcutis Appoints Keith Klein as General Counsel

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Arcutis), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the appointment of Keith Klein, JD, as General Counsel. Mr. Klein will be responsible for all legal aspects of the Company, as well as serving as Secretary of the Board of Directors.

"We are delighted for Keith to join Arcutis as our General Counsel," said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Keith is an exceptionally experienced legal executive with more than 25 years of professional experience, and an unsurpassed understanding of the legal landscape and issues for biopharmaceutical companies. Keith and I have previously worked together, and I look forward to his counsel and contributions as we continue to advance Arcutis' pipeline of potential best-in-class product candidates that address unmet medical needs in immuno-dermatology."

Mr. Klein previously served as General Counsel for Unity Biotechnology from January 2016 to May 2017. From October 2006 to October 2015, he was General Counsel for Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc., and handled legal matters associated with its initial public offering and subsequent acquisition by Allergan plc in October 2015 for $2.1 billion. From 1991 to 2006, he held increasingly senior legal positions at Amgen, Inc., culminating as Senior Associate General Counsel and lead counsel for Amgen's Global Commercial Organization. Prior to that, he was an associate with Cooley Godward LLP and Allen Matkins. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of California, Los Angeles and a Juris Doctorate from University of California, Davis.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-252) for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

