Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850628 ISIN: US46625H1005 Ticker-Symbol: CMC 
Tradegate
14.11.19
15:32 Uhr
116,68 Euro
-0,04
-0,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,64
116,66
16:54
116,64
116,66
16:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO116,68-0,03 %