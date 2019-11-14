Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113R6 ISIN: US67011P1003 Ticker-Symbol: 11N 
Stuttgart
14.11.19
14:14 Uhr
10,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,80 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,000
11,100
16:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOW INC
NOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOW INC10,900-1,80 %