Technavio has been monitoring the global laboratory automation systems market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005573/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global laboratory automation systems market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Laboratory Automation Systems Market Analysis Report by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical and reference laboratories, and academic institutes and research organizations), by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the increasing use of automated solutions in the healthcare sector. In addition, the increase in vaccine production is anticipated to further boost the growth of the laboratory automation systems market.

Fully automated laboratory solutions allow researchers to devote more time to interpret and analyze the data as these solutions eliminate the need to engage in manually intensive tasks. These solutions include software and other services to generate accurate results and improve laboratory productivity. They also contribute to data driven insights to improve and optimize laboratory test performance. They can also handle the movement of specimens across disciplines and boost throughput. Thus, the increasing use of automated solutions in the healthcare sector is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Laboratory Automation Systems Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Vertical Pipetting Station and Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform.

Danaher

Danaher is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers Biomek NX? Automated Workstation and Biomek i7 Automated Workstation.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN is headquartered in the Netherlands and has business operations under various business segments, namely Consumables and related, and Instrumentation. The company offers PyroMark Q48 Autoprep and QIAcube HT.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers Versette Automated Liquid Handler and Versette Pipetting Heads.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Discovery Analytical Solutions, and Diagnostics. The company offers chemagic Prime 4 Instrument, which is used for research applications.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laboratory Automation Systems End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Clinical and reference laboratories

Academic institutes and research organizations

Laboratory Automation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by application (clinical chemistry, human and tumor genetics, medical microbiology and cytology, and other esoteric tests), end-users (hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and government entities), service (standalone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005573/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com