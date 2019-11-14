Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on go to market strategy. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a retail firm to identify the target markets that align with their corporate strategy and define a unique value proposition. Also, this article explains in detail the four-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce time to market and increase profits by 16%.

The hyper-competitive retail marketplace necessitates retailers to differentiate their product offerings and launch new products meeting the market demand. However, to achieve huge commercial success for a new product, retailers need to develop a solid go to market strategy. By leveraging a go to market strategy engagement, businesses can target the right set of customers and better position their brand in the mind of customers.

The business challenge: The client is a retail firm based out of Canada. To differentiate itself from the crowd, they wanted to launch new products meeting the market demand. Before launching new products, the client wanted to identify the target markets aligning with their business strategy and devise a sound commercialization strategy for their product promotion. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in devising a go to market strategy.

The solution offered The go to market strategy engagement involved a four-phased approach market research engagement, customer intelligence study, marketing and sales strategy, and competitive intelligence study.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to identify niche markets, profitable customer segments, and customers' evolving needs and requirements. Also, the experts helped the client to devise a solid marketing strategy for their product promotions. This subsequently helped the client to reduce time to market and achieve huge commercial success for their new products. Also, within a short period of six months, the client was able to increase profits by 16%.

Infiniti's go to market strategy engagement helped the client to:

Reduce expenses associated with product promotion

Increase sales and exceed revenue expectation

Infiniti's go to market strategy engagement offered predictive insights on:

Defining a unique value proposition

Formulating a solid sales and marketing strategy

