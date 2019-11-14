Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
14.11.2019 | 16:58
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 14

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust has today declared a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 11.0p per ordinary share to be paid on 30 December 2019 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 December 2019.

This represents an increase of 25.7% over the third interim dividend paid last year and reflects a rebalancing exercise between the size of the three interim dividends and the final dividend. In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances the Board is hoping to recommend an increase in the total dividend for the year as a whole of approximately 10%.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 5 December 2019.

Investec Asset Management Limited
Secretary
14 November 2019

