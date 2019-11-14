OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today issued the following statement from Craig Donohue, Executive Chairman, and John Davidson, Chief Executive Officer, on the appointment of Robert Litterman, a founding partner of Kepos Capital and a member of OCC's Board of Directors, as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's newly-established Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and OCC colleagues, we congratulate Bob Litterman on his appointment as chairman of the CFTC's Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee, and we commend the CFTC for recognizing Bob's thought leadership on the issue of climate risk. We are confident that his leadership will play an important role on this issue, and we look forward to the work of the committee."

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005591/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

David Prosperi

312-322-4484

dprosperi@theocc.com