VOICE Summit 2020 Opens Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / VOICE Summit 2020, the industry's leading conversational AI development, design and marketing conference, today announced the call for proposals to speak at the 2020 summit to be held in Washington, DC, October 5-8, 2020, is now open.

Now in its third year, VOICE Summit continues to not only be the world's largest voice tech event, but also an exciting hub for innovation, talent, experience, and passion in the industry.

"With support from global leaders including Amazon Alexa, Google, Samsung, Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, IBM, NPR, BBC, Viacom, Clinc, Orbita, Witlingo, Phone.com, Arria NLG, VOICE Summit 2019 was an overwhelming success," said VOICE Summit organizer and Modev Founder, Pete Erickson. "Last year we received more than 500 proposals for 150 speaking spots, and we expect that number to increase. We look forward to reviewing submissions that are compelling, vendor-neutral, and address a broad range of topics, use-cases and vertical markets."

The deadline to submit a speaker abstract is 11:59 PM ET, January 30, 2020. (SUBMIT HERE)

VOICE 2019 welcomed more than 4,200 voice-first professionals from 30 countries and VOICE 2020 is expected to attract an audience of more than 5,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice.

"VOICE Summit is entrenched as the epicenter of voice technology and is a single destination for engaging developers, marketers, investors, as well as potential customers from Fortune 500 enterprises, government and small business market," added Erickson.

To access speaker applications, visit https://register.modev.com/voice-2020-cfp/.

For more information visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/blog/make-an-impact-speak-at-voice-2020. To secure one of the sponsorship opportunities for VOICE Summit 2020, or for additional information, please visit www.VoiceSummit.ai.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

About VOICE Summit:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2020 Summit will be held in Washington, DC on October 5-8, 2020, and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. https://www.voicesummit.ai/

