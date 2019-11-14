AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Director Declaration 14-Nov-2019 / 15:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Director Declaration In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company announces that with effect from 14 November 2019, Ms Katrina Hart, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the board of Miton Group plc ("Miton") and been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Premier Asset Management Group PLC ("Premier"), following the all-share merger between Premier and Miton. 14 November 2019 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 Enquiries: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone - 01392 477500 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: RDN TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 29354 EQS News ID: 913549 End of Announcement EQS News Service

