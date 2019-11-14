Solei Systems, Inc.: Solei Systems Uplisted to OTC Markets

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Solei Systems management is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the application of Glendale Securities, Inc. to submit quotations for the common shares of SOLI on the OTC Markets, effective immediately. "This up-listing of our common shares from the grey market enhances liquidity for our shareholders and improves the likelihood of attracting the resources we need to execute our ambitious business plan," said Josh Flood President of Solei Systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, including but not limited to the closing of the purchase of a building and other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.



About Solei

Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc www.soleihealth.com



