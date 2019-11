SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING LISTING RULE 9.6.14

14thNovember 2019

SVM UK Emerging Fund PLC ("the Company") has been informed that Peter Dicks, a non-executive director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Plc on 12thNovember 2019.

For further information, please contact Diane Miller (Company Secretary) on 0131 718 5618