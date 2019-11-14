Over the last 12 months Cyan has focused on integrating its I-New acquisition and preparing for its Orange roll-out. Sustaining this focus on delivery over the next few months will be crucial. The company is targeting revenues of €75m by FY21, a significant uplift from the current (€16m) run rate. Investor confidence will be boosted if Cyan can deliver the large sequential jump in revenues implied by FY19 guidance and complete technical integration with Orange on time.

