Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Nov-2019 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company was notified on 14 November 2019, of the sale of ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 14 November 2019 by a PDMR as set out below. Name Number of Shares Sold Price Carol Kavanagh 10,660 GBP14.7103 Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Carol Kavanagh is 181,733 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Carol Kavanagh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Group HR Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP14.7103 10,660 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP14.7103 10,660 GBP156,811. 80 e) Date of the transaction 14 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 29149 EQS News ID: 912997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

