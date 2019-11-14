Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 660200 ISIN: DE0006602006 Ticker-Symbol: G1A 
Xetra
14.11.19
17:35 Uhr
28,980 Euro
-0,190
-0,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,840
28,980
19:55
28,730
28,870
19:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEA GROUP AG28,980-0,65 %