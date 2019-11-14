Technavio has been monitoring the global seafood processing equipment market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 394.39 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global seafood processing equipment market 2019-2023

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Seafood Processing Equipment Market Analysis Report by Products (Slaughtering equipment, Scaling equipment, Filleting equipment, Gutting equipment, and Others), by Application (Smoked seafood, Canned seafood, Dried seafood, and Frozen seafood), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growing demand for nutrient-rich food products. In addition, the increasing adoption of seafood processing equipment with automated features is anticipated to further boost the growth of the seafood processing equipment market.

The consumption of seafood species such as salmon, herring, tuna, and sardines is healthy as they are rich in fatty acids such as omega-3. The omega-3 helps in maintaining heart and brain health by improving the biological function of the human body. In addition, it minimizes the risks of diabetes, arthritis, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and depression. The growing demand for nutrient-rich food products and rising awareness about the health benefits of seafood are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Seafood Processing Equipment Market Companies:

BAADER

BAADER is headquartered in Germany and Denmark and operates businesses under various business segments such as Fish Processing, Poultry Processing, Separator Technology, and Business Solutions. The company offers Seafood processing equipment.

GEA Group

GEA Group is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The company offers GEA CutMaster DUO, GEA CutMaster V, and GEA CutMaster for seafood processing.

Marel

Marel is headquartered in Iceland and has business operations under various business segments, namely Poultry processing, Meat processing, Fish processing, and Others. The company offers cutting equipment, scaling equipment, and slaughtering equipment.

Optimar

Optimar is headquartered in Norway and offers products through the following business segments: AQUA CULTURE, ONBOARD FISH HANDLING, and ONSHORE FISH HANDLING. The company offers slaughtering equipment and gutting equipment for fish processing.

Uni-Food Technic

Uni-Food Technic is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business segments: Salmon processing equipment, Whitefish processing equipment, Herring/ Mackerel processing equipment, and Other products. The company offers smoking equipment for seafood processing.

Seafood Processing Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Slaughtering equipment

Scaling equipment

Filleting equipment

Gutting equipment

Others

Seafood Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

