SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30 continues to grow in Poland

Solutions 30 continues to grow in Poland

Solutions 30, leader of solutions for new technologies, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire the telecom support activities of Elmo in Poland. Elmo is one of Orange's preferred partners in high-speed internet services. This acquisition accelerates the group's expansion in Poland and extends its regional coverage.

With a network of 620 technicians in its telecom operations, Elmo installs and maintains close to 900,000 high-speed internet connections in eastern and northeastern Poland. As one of Orange's preferred partners, Elmo's telecom operations report annual revenues of €15 million, and will be consolidated in the Solutions 30 accounts from January 1, 2020.

Solutions 30 now has a network of 920 technicians in Poland, providing support to users of broadband (ADSL) and very high-speed (Fiber) internet services in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The number of households passed by fiber continues to increase in Poland, while the take-up rate is still relatively low. In a country with 38 million inhabitants, that points to considerable market potential.

Wojciech Pomykala, Managing Director of Solutions 30 in Poland said he was "very pleased with this acquisition, which will drive expansion and bolster the group's foothold as it deploys its business model in this promising market."

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

