OL GROUPE: FIRST-QUARTER 2019/20 REVENUE

RECORD REVENUE: €126.4M, UP 33%

(Q1 2018/19: €95M)



Lyon, 14 November 2019



Revenue totalled €126.4 million in Q1 2019/20 (1 July to 30 September 2019), vs €95.0 million in the year-earlier period.

1/ TOTAL REVENUE: €126.4M, UP €31.4M (+33%)

Revenue - In € m

(from 1 July to 30 September) Q1 2019/20*

3 mos. Q1 2018/19

3 mos. Chg. in €m % chg. Ticketing 9.1 8.0 +1.1 +14% of which French Ligue 1 and other matches 7.3 8.0 -0.7 -9% of which European play 1.9 0.0 +1.9 n.s. Media and marketing rights 34.5 37.8 -3.3 -9% of which LFP-FFF 9.4 10.8 -1.3 -13% of which UEFA 25.1 27.1 -2.0 -7% Sponsoring - Advertising 7.5 6.8 +0.7 +11% Revenue from sale of player registrations 68.1 37.7 +30.5 +81% Brand-related revenue 3.9 3.9 0.0 0% Events 3.3 0.9 +2.4 +281% of which seminars and stadium tours 1.1 0.8 +0.3 +37% of which major events 2.2 0.1 +2.1 n.s. Total revenue 126.4 95.0 +31.4 +33%

*figures are preliminary, estimated and unaudited



TICKETING: €9.1M (UP €1.1M OR 14%)

Ticketing receipts advanced by 14% in Q1 2019/20, an increase of €1.1 million year-on-year. European ticketing revenue reflected the positive impact of a Champions League match played at home during the first quarter of the current financial year (no European match was played at home during Q1 2018/19). Ligue 1 ticketing revenue stood at €7.3 million, vs. €8.0 million in Q1 2018/19, with one less match this season (four matches at home vs. five in 2018/19).

This performance also reflected a considerable increase in the number of season-ticket holders for the 2019/20 French Ligue 1 season. They totaled 22,349 (vs. 21,130 in 2018/19). In addition, a record number of passes for three Champions League matches were sold in 2019/20 (34,933 vs. 25,443 during the 2018/19 season).

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €34.5M (DOWN €3.3M OR 9%)

Revenue from media rights remained high in Q1 2019/20, with the club participating once again in the group stage of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the men's team's preliminary ranking (11th place at end-September 2019 vs. 5th place a year earllier) and the results of the first Champions League match (draw vs. victory in 2018/19) explain the slight decline in this revenue category.

SPONSORING - ADVERTISING: €7.5M (UP €0.7M OR 11%)

Sponsoring and advertising revenue grew by 11% to €7.5 million, demonstrating that the OL brand is highly attractive and was able to attract new partners for the 2019/20 season, such as Deliveroo, Teddy Smith and Mastercard.

PLAYER TRADING: €68.1M (UP €30.5M OR 81%)

The Group achieved record revenue on the sale of player registrations in Q1 2019/20. In particular, Tanguy Ndombelé was transferred to Tottenham (€60 million gross* + maximum of €10 million in incentives) and Nabil Fékir was transferred to Betis Seville (€19.75 million gross + maximum of €10 million in incentives + 20% of the capital gain on a future transfer).

This excellent performance confirmed that OL's strategy, based on a top-notch academy, on the recruitment of talented young players and on the club's ability to develop their sporting and economic potential, is a judicious one.

*before incentives paid to other clubs

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €3.9M (IDENTICAL TO 2018/19)

Brand-related revenue totalled €3.9 million in Q1 2019/20 (vs. €3.9 million in Q1 2018/19). The Merchandising business was supported by strong sales in the OL Megastore, the Lyon city-centre boutique and the e-commerce site.

EVENTS: €3.3M (UP €2.4M OR 281%)

The Major Events business included revenue from the Women's World Cup semi-final and final matches played in July 2019 at Groupama Stadium (no events in 2018/19).

The Seminar activity continued to post robust growth, rising 37% in Q1 2019/20 to €1.1 million (vs €0.8 million in Q1 2018/19), demonstrating that Groupama Stadium continues to be successful in hosting seminars and conventions.



2/ THE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR IS OFF TO A GOOD START

The 2019/20 financial year will benefit from the first quarter's robust business, described above, and including:

the club's renewed participation in the group stage of the Champions League;

Major Events revenue from the Women's World Cup semi-final and final matches played in July 2019 at Groupama Stadium;

proceeds from the sale of player registrations in Q1, amid a favourable trend in player transfers (the worldwide transfers market reached a record $7 billion in 2018, up 10.3% from 2017).

Outlook for the next nine months

The Events business continued to benefit from Groupama Stadium's attractiveness to the organisers of major events with, in particular:

a private concert for Groupama on 5 June 2020;

the first annual "FELYN" music festival on 19-20 June 2020, produced by OL Production (50% OL Groupe and 50% Olympia Production, a Vivendi subsidiary);

and by increasingly robust demand from B2B customers for corporate seminars and conventions.



"This document contains indications about OL Groupe's goals. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may affect the achievement of these goals, and consequently, OL Groupe's future results, performance and achievements may differ significantly from implied or stated goals. These factors could include changes to the economic and business environment, regulations, and risk factors detailed in OL Groupe's 2018/19 Universal Registration Document."



Next event:

Annual Shareholders Meeting: 3 December 2019 at 11 am at Groupama Stadium.





APPENDIX



SPORTING RESULTS TO DATE

Men's team 2019/2020

as of 12 November 2019 2018/19 Season 2017/18 season French Ligue 1 14th 3rd 3rd Europe Champions League

2nd in group G

after 4 matches Champions League

Group stage

Round of 16 Europa League

Group stage

Round of 16

Women's team 2019/2020

as of 12 November 2019 2018/19 Season 2017/18 season French Ligue 1 1st 1st 1st Europe Champions League

Qualified for 1/4 final (Bayern

24-25 March & 1-2 April) Champions League

Victory Champions League

Victory

------------------------



