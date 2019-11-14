Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
ROCHE BOBOIS: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 14th november 2019

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2020 financial communication.

Annual revenueWednesday 5th February 2020
Full year resultsThursday 26th March 2020
SFAF meeting Thursday 26th March 2020 - 11.30 am
Q1 2019 RevenuesTuesday 5th May 2020
General AssemblyJune 2020
Q2 2019 RevenuesTuesday 21th July 2020
Half-year resultsFriday 25th September 2020
Q3 2019 RevenuesThursday 5th November 2020

About Roche Bobois SA

Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2018) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €458.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €372 million and Cuir Center €86.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €257 million in 2018.
For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Alexandra Prisa

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr

