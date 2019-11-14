Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the addition of new services to its HR analytics solutions portfolio

The growing pressures to attract and retain a high-performing workforce has prompted leading organizations to leverage analytics to drive better employee experience and work culture. The availability of new and advanced HR analytics tools have also made it easier for businesses to leverage data and analyze factors that impact employee performance while keeping a pulse on the health of the workforce.

Quantzig's Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions

Employee Attrition Modeling Employee Performance Analytics Employee Acquisition Analytics Our employee attrition modeling solutions can empower businesses to use data to analyze the success rates of employee retention programs and campaigns with ease. Learn more: http://bit.ly/2CJ7i4Z Employee performance analytics can help enhance workforce performance by architecting a digital workplace- one that supports diverse roles and needs augmented with an immersive and coherent analytical approach. Read more: http://bit.ly/2qV9ZxW Our quantitative employee acquisition solutions can help you draw insights from your existing data sets to identify the right candidates and analyze factors that make your company appealing to potential future employees. Read more: http://bit.ly/2rJKmAu

According to Quantzig's HR analytics experts, "Our advanced HR analytics solutions are backed by advanced analytics tools and methodologies that facilitate the automation and verification of workforce data."

Benefits of HR Analytics

Make smarter human capital management decisions

Eliminate rumors and identify reasons behind talent attrition

Measure employee performance and plan performance/reward programs

