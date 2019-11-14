Queros Capital Partners Plc - Results of General Meeting
London, November 14
14 November 2019
GB00BV9G0J47
Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")
Results of General Meeting
Queros Capital Partners Plc is pleased to announce at the Company's General Meeting ("GM") held today 14 November 2019, all of the resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of GM, were duly passed.
The Company's shares are currently dual listed on both the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"). and the NEX Exchange ("NEX").
The Company would like to update the market that following Bondholder's approval at today's General Meeting, the Company has requested to cease trading on the NEX Exchange, which will become effective as of market close on 28 November 2019. The Company's Bonds will remain tradable on the FSE.
The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer
Queros Capital Partners Plc
9 Millar Court
43 Station Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1JD
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 290 2709
http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA