Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 14 November 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 434,135 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 594.5576p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 15,867,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 179,798,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 November 2019