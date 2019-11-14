Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ0 ISIN: FR0010313833 Ticker-Symbol: V1S 
Tradegate
14.11.19
11:13 Uhr
96,38 Euro
-0,22
-0,23 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARKEMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,86
96,44
18:53
95,82
96,48
18:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARKEMA
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARKEMA SA96,38-0,23 %