Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Solar PV Backsheet Market Analysis Report by Product (Fluoropolymer and Non-fluoropolymer), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the application of thin-film solar PV modules. In addition, the rising investment in renewables is anticipated to further boost the growth of the solar PV backsheet market.

Thin-film solar PV modules are gaining prominence over other solar PV modules because they can be installed on curved surfaces and offer improved flexibility. They are less expensive and offer a promising growth option for the adoption of solar electricity. Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is the most commonly used type of thin-film solar PV module. Moreover, thin-film solar PV modules are extensively used in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs). Thus, the diverse applications of thin-film solar PV modules are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Solar PV Backsheet Market Companies:

Arkema

Arkema is headquartered in France and operates the business under various business segments such as High-Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, Coating Solutions, and Corporate. The company offers Kynar PVDF flexible copolymers.

Cybrid Technologies

Cybrid Technologies is headquartered in China and offers Cynagard for the solar PV backsheet market. The product range includes Cynagard Black, Cynagard Moisture Protection, Cynagard FPf, Cynagard Transparent, Cynagard kPF, Cynagard PPF, and Cynagard Plus.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediaries Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, and Nutrition Biosciences.

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt is headquartered in China and offers Solar module backsheets. The key offering includes SOLAR MODULE BACKSHEET (TPT-3501), SOLAR MODULE BACKSHEET (TFB-40), SOLAR MODULE BACKSHEET (KFB-30), and SOLAR MODULE BACKSHEET (KPK-3501).

KREMPEL

KREMPEL is headquartered in Germany and offers several products such as backsheets with fluoropolymer for crystalline modules, backsheets without fluoropolymer for crystalline modules, backsheet for thin-film modules, and backsheets for back side contacting.

Solar PV Backsheet Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Fluoropolymer

Non-fluoropolymer

Solar PV Backsheet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

