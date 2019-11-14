Web Presence: From Abroad to Metro Detroit, Casey Diskin Brings a Unique Perspective to Behavior Therapy

Since completing her education, Casey Diskin has gone on to help children with disabilities to learn and grow through specialized teachings and outstanding leadership. Along the way, she worked at a number of facilities geared towards helping children improve behavior, including serving as a behavior therapist for the Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield.

HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / For years, Casey Diskin has implemented specialized teachings to assist children with disabilities, especially working with those with autism to promote personal growth. Her distinguished work has led her to take on a number of roles in child development, including the Learning Center in Sydney Australia and Friendship Circle in Metro Detroit.

Casey Diskin began developing tactics and programs to improve the lives of children with disabilities during school, focusing especially on children with autism after graduating from Wayne State University in 2004. She also attended Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, where she pursued a master's program that helped build up a career helping children from all over the world. Her work seeks to teach lasting lessons and techniques that not only help educate children with autism, but also improves their overall life experiences.

She has been praised for her landmark contributions and unique approach to care and learning for special needs kids, which has laid the foundation for a promising and quickly-growing career. She attributes the details of her unique approach to her program at Macquarie University, which taught her to implement a focus on functional life skills through naturalistic teaching. She returned to America in 2013 and helped launch numerous education programs that are centered around autism recovery.

During her career, Casey Diskin worked as a behavior therapist for the Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield Michigan, which is a non-profit organization affiliated with Lubavitch of Michigan. The goal of the Friendship Circle is "to provide every individual with special needs the support friendship and inclusion that they deserve." They accomplish this by providing support and assistance to thousands of special needs children and their families. In their work, the Friendship Circle implement recreational, social, educational and vocational programming to provide a well-rounded approach to care and development.

Friendship Circle also provides support to individuals and families struggling with isolation, addiction and other family-related crises. Additionally, the Friendship Circle enriches its vast network of volunteers by allowing them to reap the rewards of selfless giving. The non-profit was founded 25 years ago and has assembled thousands of dedicated supporters across its history, with more people getting involved each year.

As a behavior therapist for the Friendship Circle, Casey Diskin used therapies to observe learned behaviors and how each child's environment influences these behaviors. From this, she was able to create an individualized plan for mental improvement for each child. Today, her vast experience and knowledge of behavior therapy help her determine practical solutions for countless children with special needs and their families that result in true growth for everyone.

