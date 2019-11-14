Precipio, Inc.: Precipio Wins $750,000 Pharma Project

Testing and revenues will begin in Q4 and continue into Q1-2020

NEW HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), announced a substantial biomarker project with a large healthcare company that will generate significant revenue over the next two quarters. Precipio expects the project to be completed by the end of Q1 2020.

"We are pleased to see companies in the pharma sector continuing to value the testing expertise and technologies that Precipio can offer," said Stephen Miller, Precipio's Chief Commercial Officer. "With the exception of the recent quarter, we have had ongoing profitable revenue from our pharma clients. We are confident that our pharma project pipeline will continue to generate substantial revenue in the coming quarters."

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to ICP technology, including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "will," "would," "could," "should," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed on April 19, 2019 , the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and on the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as the Company's prior filings and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Inquiries:

investors @precipiodx.com

+1-203-787-7888 Extension 523

