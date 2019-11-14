BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 14
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
14 November 2019
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 30 September 2019 of 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 December 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 22 November 2019 (ex-dividend date is 21 November 2019).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427