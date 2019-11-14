BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



14 November 2019

30 September 2019

20 December 2019

22 November 2019

21 November 2019

Caroline Driscoll

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter endedof 4.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable onto holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on(ex-dividend date is).Enquiries:BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427