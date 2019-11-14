Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 7, 2019 to November 13, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
volume (number
of shares)
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the
shares (EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
Market
(MIC Code)
07.11.2019
183,354
49.4981
9,075,675
XPAR
07.11.2019
29,923
49.4987
1,481,150
CHIX
07.11.2019
29,840
49.4972
1,476,996
TRQX
07.11.2019
39,723
49.4963
1,966,142
BATE
08.11.2019
263,185
49.1845
12,944,623
XPAR
08.11.2019
51,969
49.1666
2,555,139
CHIX
08.11.2019
24,033
49.2083
1,182,623
TRQX
08.11.2019
67,484
49.1608
3,317,567
BATE
11.11.2019
201,941
49.2054
9,936,588
XPAR
11.11.2019
44,950
49.1835
2,210,798
CHIX
11.11.2019
12,957
49.2325
637,906
TRQX
11.11.2019
44,942
49.2783
2,214,665
BATE
12.11.2019
205,490
49.4730
10,166,207
XPAR
12.11.2019
41,914
49.4684
2,073,419
CHIX
12.11.2019
8,670
49.4414
428,657
TRQX
12.11.2019
26,910
49.4861
1,331,671
BATE
13.11.2019
328,151
48.9853
16,074,575
XPAR
13.11.2019
71,218
49.1090
3,497,445
CHIX
13.11.2019
17,807
49.0918
874,178
TRQX
13.11.2019
60,999
49.1224
2,996,417
BATE
Total
1,755,460
49.2420
86,442,439
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
