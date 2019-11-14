Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 7, 2019 to November 13, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 07.11.2019 183,354 49.4981 9,075,675 XPAR 07.11.2019 29,923 49.4987 1,481,150 CHIX 07.11.2019 29,840 49.4972 1,476,996 TRQX 07.11.2019 39,723 49.4963 1,966,142 BATE 08.11.2019 263,185 49.1845 12,944,623 XPAR 08.11.2019 51,969 49.1666 2,555,139 CHIX 08.11.2019 24,033 49.2083 1,182,623 TRQX 08.11.2019 67,484 49.1608 3,317,567 BATE 11.11.2019 201,941 49.2054 9,936,588 XPAR 11.11.2019 44,950 49.1835 2,210,798 CHIX 11.11.2019 12,957 49.2325 637,906 TRQX 11.11.2019 44,942 49.2783 2,214,665 BATE 12.11.2019 205,490 49.4730 10,166,207 XPAR 12.11.2019 41,914 49.4684 2,073,419 CHIX 12.11.2019 8,670 49.4414 428,657 TRQX 12.11.2019 26,910 49.4861 1,331,671 BATE 13.11.2019 328,151 48.9853 16,074,575 XPAR 13.11.2019 71,218 49.1090 3,497,445 CHIX 13.11.2019 17,807 49.0918 874,178 TRQX 13.11.2019 60,999 49.1224 2,996,417 BATE Total 1,755,460 49.2420 86,442,439

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005700/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com