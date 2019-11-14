Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holdings in Company 14-Nov-2019 / 17:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Chelverton UK Dividend Trust Plc or the underlying issuer (SDV) of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name IntegraLife UK Limited City and country of London, UK registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 13/11/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 14/11/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 3.0245% 3.0245% 20850000 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of N/A N/A previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Chelverton 630600 3.0245% UK Dividend Trust Plc (SDV) GB00066158 26 SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be instrument Periodxi acquired if the o instrument is f v o exercised/converted. t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of finan Period xi voting o cial rights f instr settlementxii ument v o t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through X which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d IntegraFin 3.0864% Holdings plc Integrated 3.0864% Financial Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife 0.0620% UK Limited IntegraFin 3.0864% Holdings plc Integrated 3.0864% Financial Arrangements Ltd IntegraLife 3.0245% Internationa l Limited 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 14/11/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: HOL TIDM: SDV LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 29357 EQS News ID: 913611 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 14, 2019 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)