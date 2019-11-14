New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result and Performance Fee 14-Nov-2019 / 17:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC AGM RESULT & PERFORMANCE FEE ANNOUNCEMENT New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 14 November 2019, all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a show of hands. The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019, which is available at www.nsitplc.com. In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism shortly. Proxy votes received for the resolutions are shown below. PERFORMANCE FEE The performance fee arrangements were agreed in 2008, just before the financial crisis, with a hurdle rate based on Libor, when Libor was above 5%. The investment manager and the Board have discussed the appropriateness of the performance fee methodology given that we appear to be in a lower interest rate environment. The investment manager and the company no longer believe that the performance fee methodology is appropriate and have agreed that with effect from the first of January 2020, the performance fee arrangement will cease. Therefore the period to 31 December 2019 will be the last period for which the manager will be eligible for a performance fee. There will be no changes to the annual management fee charged by the investment manager. AGM PROXY VOTING Votes for Votes % (of Votes % (of Total Votes discre votes again votes votes withhe tionar cast for st cast (excl ld y & agains . discreti t) withh onary) eld) Resolution 1 48,146,09 22,146 100.00% 0 0.00% 48,16 3,340 0 8,236 Resolution 2 48,134,09 22,146 99.98% 12,00 0.02% 48,16 3,340 0 0 8,236 Resolution 3 48,149,43 22,146 100.00% 0 0.00% 48,17 0 0 1,576 Resolution 4 48,052,83 22,146 99.98% 10,00 0.02% 48,08 86,591 9 0 4,985 Resolution 5 47,981,85 22,146 100.00% 0 0.00% 48,00 167,57 6 4,002 4 Resolution 6 47,971,85 22,146 99.98% 10,00 0.02% 48,00 167,57 6 0 4,002 4 Resolution 7 48,139,43 22,146 99.98% 10,00 0.02% 48,17 0 0 0 1,576 Resolution 8 48,139,43 22,146 99.98% 10,00 0.02% 48,17 0 0 0 1,576 Resolution 9 48,137,43 22,146 99.98% 12,00 0.02% 48,17 0 0 0 1,576 Resolution 48,149,43 22,146 100.00% 0 0.00% 48,17 0 10 0 1,576 Resolution 48,149,43 22,146 100.00% 0 0.00% 48,17 0 11 0 1,576 Resolution 48,139,43 22,146 99.98% 10,00 0.02% 48,17 0 12 0 0 1,576 Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 14 November 2019 ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: RAG TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 29358 EQS News ID: 913615 End of Announcement EQS News Service

