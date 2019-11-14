Manolete Named Insolvency Litigation Funder of the Year at the TRI Awards 2019

- The Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency (TRI) Awards is the most prestigious awards ceremony celebrating the best of the insolvency profession

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Manolete Partners ('Manolete'), the leading insolvency litigation financing company, was named Insolvency Litigation Funder of the Year for the third time in four years at the 2019 Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency ('TRI') Awards.

The TRI Awards, now in its twelfth year and is firmly established as the landmark awards ceremony for the turnaround, restructuring and insolvency profession. The TRI Awards champion the outstanding performance and contribution of firms, teams and individuals in the sector. Manolete was triumphant amongst insolvency litigation finance firms including Henderson and Jones and Therium Capital Management.

Manolete was founded by Steven Cooklin in 2009 and has invested in over 300 insolvency cases. The Company listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in December 2018 and its share price has more than doubled in the year since the IPO.

Steven Cooklin, CEO of Manolete Partners, commented: "To be recognised as Insolvency Litigation Funder of the Year for the third time in four years is a tremendous achievement and I'm delighted to see the hard work of the entire team at Manolete being recognised among our peer group.

"We are very proud of the strong progress we have made in recent years, particularly over the past 12 months since the IPO in December 2018. It is great testimony to the strength, resilience and capabilities of our business, and we continue to build on our best-in-class reputation in the industry. We remain committed to accelerating our growth plans through financing more and larger insolvency cases to deliver stand-out returns for insolvency creditors and shareholders alike."

Manolete Partners Plc is the leading UK-listed insolvency litigation financing company. Having invested in over 300 insolvency cases, the Company is widely regarded in the UK to be the major player in the insolvency litigation financing sector. Manolete works alongside Insolvency Practitioners from all of the "Big Four" through to one and two partner specialist practices in the regions. Manolete was founded in 2009 by its CEO, Steven Cooklin, a UK Chartered Accountant.