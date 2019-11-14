The "Greece Market Survey: CBD Stores Prefer A Single Brand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As with many other countries, oils are big in Greece's CBD market but so are flowers, unlike many other places.
In this report based on the Greek market, you can find out the results of a survey of stores in two of Greece's largest cities, providing valuable information on CBD sales in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Product categories and brands
- Products
- Brands
