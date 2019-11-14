Web Presence: Skip Drish Former Law Enforcement Protects & Serves at Sea

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Humanity's turbulent love affair with the sea has for centuries been well-documented in journals and correspondence, paintings, songs, and poetry. Like the starry night sky, for thousands of years, it was a vast, dark, and beautiful unknown, beckoning to the brave to take a gamble to see what treasures or tragedy lie in store. Today, after countless expeditions, innumerable investigations and reports, and the immense evolution of science and technology, humans know much more about the ocean than our forefathers likely ever fathomed could be possible. Likewise, the way in which we explore and utilize the sea, whether for sustenance, business, education, defense, transportation, or leisure, has advanced significantly. Still, every year, the sea claims thousands of lives and is used for some less-than-honorable endeavors. Fortunately, there are maritime professionals like Skip Drish to keep these incidents to a minimum.

As painter Vincent Van Gogh said, "The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reasons for remaining ashore."

Skip Drish embodies this notion to a tee. In addition to his appreciation of the water for fishing and leisure, the boat captain has dedicated much of his life to protecting and serving on land and at sea. Currently based in Tampa, FL, one of the nation's maritime and seaside hotspots, Skip Drish possesses a 100-ton Boat Captain's License, a qualification which serves allows him to serve his community well in touristic endeavors. Along with completing boat charters, giving visitors and residents a chance to experience all the majesty Tampa's coast has to offer

Skip Drish is uniquely qualified for this task as, in addition to being a boat captain, he has an impressive background in security, emergency response, and law enforcement. After serving in the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe, during which time he earned a U.S. Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty, he served in various roles within local, state, and government law enforcement arenas, beginning with a position as a Chicago Police Department officer. Skip Drish has also served in various roles in security, medical services, and investigations, including working on the front lines and as an educator for emergency first response.

On top of his 100-ton boat captain's license, Skip Drish of Tampa has earned International Convention of Standards Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers certifications. This organization (STCW) sets the internationally-recognized standards for masters, officers, and watch personnel on seagoing merchant ships and yachts. When Skip Drish is not providing maritime tours or aid himself, he trains others at local and state levels in subjects such as CPR-AED-First Aid and Search & Rescue - Airboat, ATV, Motor and Equestrian Operation.

