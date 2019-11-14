The prestigious World Branding Awards, the ultimate global brand recognition accolade now in its 10th edition, saw 318 brands from 41 countries named "Brand of the Year" in a glittering ceremony held at the State Apartments of Kensington Palace today. The brands were nominated by over 230,000 consumers across the globe.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang, CHAI LI WON, CoCo, Heinz, IKEA, JinkoSolar, LEGO, Netflix, Neutrogena, Spotify and Yakult were proudly announced as this year's Global Tier winners.

Regional Tier winners included Aramex (United Arab Emirates); Elkjøp (Norway); H&M (Sweden); Lancôme (France); Naturgy (Spain); Optical 88 (Hong Kong); LuLu (United Arab Emirates); Isetan (Japan); and ZALORA (Singapore).

National Tier winners included Airland (Hong Kong), Amarula (South Africa), Aqua Gulf (Kuwait), Bango (Indonesia), BreadTalk (Singapore), Cadbury (United Kingdom), De'Longhi (Italy), FERN-D (Philippines), Glo (Nigeria), Gourmet (Pakistan), Grandiosa (Norway), Java House (Kenya), Kaspersky (Russia), Media Markt (Germany), Milton (India), MR D.I.Y. (Malaysia), Nahdi (Saudi Arabia), Natural Aqua Gel Cure (Japan), Özdilek (Turkey), Thai Airways (Thailand), The Lost Paradise of Dilmun Water Park (Bahrain), THOMY (Switzerland), and Yelmo Cines (Spain).

Winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process comes from consumer votes. There can only be one winner in each category per country.

"The Awards are an acknowledgement to the tireless effort of the teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market," said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

"The Awards are very competitive. Brands that win show that they have set the standard for what is expected of other brands to be at the top of their game. To be a winner at the Awards, a brand has shown that they have built themselves up to such a degree that they are placed amongst the best brands in the world," said Julian Andersen, Managing Director, World Branding Forum.

Now in its sixth year, the awards are organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes. The Forum also publishes branding news on its website that reaches a global audience of over 34.4 million.

The event was hosted by Jemma Forte, presenter for ITV, BBC1, BB2 and Channel 4. For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

About the World Branding Forum

The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to raise the standards in branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005510/en/

Contacts:

Peter Michaels.

editorial@brandingforum.org