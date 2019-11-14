Marvin Benard Inducted into Los Angeles Harbor College's Athletic Hall of Fame

In 1990, the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks won the state championship with a 51-5 record. Marvin Benard's hit average was .322 and he led the team with 59 runs scored. He stole 32 bases in 39 attempts.
Marvin Benard is a former Major League Baseball outfielder and played for nine years with the San Francisco Giants. After his retirement from the big leagues, Marvin Benard was owner and manager of a baseball hitting facility. In 2015 he was the hitting coach for the San Diego Padres short season Single A team. In 2016, he managed the Nicaraguan National team in the World Baseball Classic qualifier. After his playing career he also went on to act as color commentator for select Major League Baseball games for Spanish radio.
"Thirty-seven years ago, my parents made a decision to relocate from a war-torn country. It was a decision that, as a parent, I can't fathom how big it was for them to move to a new country and start from scratch," said Benard.
"That decision changed the lives of my brother, my sister and myself forever. So, how do you say thank you to something like that? I saw my mom and my dad wake up every morning at 4:30, take two to three buses to get to their job, come home and made sure we had something to eat and never complained. I never heard them complain about having to get up early. I never heard them complain about the work that they had to do. That made me feel like I had no reason and no excuses to complain about anything in life. So, tonight, I want to say "Thank-you!' to my parents."
Marvin Benard was also inducted into the Lewis-Clark State College Hall of Fame in 2015 and into the Nicaragua Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2011, he was inaugurated onto the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame. He won the Willie Mac Award in 1999.
Marvin Benard is a former Major League Baseball outfielder. He played with the San Francisco Giants from 1995 to 2003, and was a starter from 1999 to 2001. After becoming a free agent after the 2003 season, Marvin Benard agreed to a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox and was released before the season began and then signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was released after one season with the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs.
Marvin Benard is currently employed as a color commentator for select Major League Baseball Spanish-language radio broadcasts.
