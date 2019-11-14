Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack puts forward three tips for maximized health in 2020

Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack outlines three tips for better health as New Year approaches.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / With 2020 now fast on the approach, there's never been a better time to consider maximizing your health, according to chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack. A successful primary care provider and chiropractor based in West Bloomfield, Michigan, Dr. Zack puts forward a trio of tips for better health over the course of the next 12 months.

"As New Year approaches, it's important that we all take a step back and consider what we could be doing in 2020 to maximize our health," suggests chiropractor Dr. Zack, who's based in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, Michigan, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area.

In order to simplify matters, the popular chiropractor has this month shared three tips for better health during 2020. These, according to Dr. Zack, surround improved posture, improved nutrition, and seeking a more active lifestyle.

"By correcting or improving our postures, eating a healthier diet, and pursuing a more active lifestyle, we can all bolster our health and fitness levels over the course of the next 12 months," Dr. Zack explains. These three simple steps alone, he says, are capable of improving central nervous system function - something which is not only central to Dr. Zack's field of chiropractic care but also pivotal in improving overall health and wellness in all aspects of life. "What's more," he adds, "they're all extremely easy to implement."

First, Dr. Scott Zack turns to improved posture. "Proper posture is key to a healthy, active life," suggests the expert. "Correct posture and alignment of the spine are closely linked to central nervous system function," he explains, "which, of course, is essential for overall health and wellness."

Whether an individual wishes to seek the guidance of a chiropractor in improving their posture or simply make a commitment to doing so by themselves on a day-to-day basis, Dr. Zack believes that this is among the very best ways to kickstart a healthier way of life.

Next, the chiropractor addresses diet. "Second to improved posture, improved nutrition is vital for continued good health," explains Dr. Zack.

Whether it's a switch to organic ingredients, a move toward a more plant-based diet, or a decision to cut out dairy, sugar, or starchy carbohydrates, it's essential to ensure proper nutrition when looking to achieve maximized health, according to Dr. Scott Zack. "Cut out processed foods and switch to fruits, vegetables, and a source of healthy protein while limiting sugar and fat intake, and the difference should be noticeable almost immediately," adds the expert, "from clearer skin to increased energy levels and much more besides."

Finally, Dr. Zack turns briefly to exercise and activity. "Staying active is essential in maximizing health," says the primary care provider and chiropractor. Whether an individual chooses to hit the gym each day, join a yoga class, take up swimming, or simply embrace regular walking or jogging, a degree of regular, daily movement is, he suggests, vital. Accordingly, Dr. Zack recommends aiming to exercise or be active for at least 30 minutes each day.

"As 2019 comes to a close, by adopting a healthier diet, embracing regular exercise, and making a commitment to maintaining better posture, we can, I believe," adds Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up, "all enjoy a happier, healthier, and more active 2020 and beyond."

