Dolphin Entertainment Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company, announces its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, commented: "We are pleased to share that Dolphin exceeded consensus expectations in both revenue and earnings per share in the third quarter, which we attribute to the increased cross-selling of services between members of our Entertainment Marketing "Super Group." Our investments in these companies have led to our double-digit revenue growth through the first nine months of 2019, and we anticipate positive net income on a going-forward basis. Also, we took important steps on the M&A front, and we expect that we will have our fourth acquisition finished shortly, and that we are on target to complete the acquisition of all 6 "core competency" members of our Entertainment Marketing "Super Group" on schedule within 2020, which we believe will increase our cross-selling opportunities and accelerate growth of both revenues and profits."

Highlights

Total quarterly revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $5,948,056 and nine-month revenue increased 11% to $18,550,936.

Entertainment Publicity and Marketing revenue increased 13% year over year to $18,464,330 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $(1,412,171), which included impairments to deferred production costs of Max Steel under the caption "direct costs" of $629,585 and non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $485,965, compared to operating losses of $(538,840), which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $599,078, for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss before income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $(350,831), compared to net loss before income taxes of $(639,306) for the same period in the prior year. The Company does not have an income tax expense or benefit in the current quarter but had an income tax benefit of $819,451 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

42West and The Door were selected to lead marketing efforts for the 45th annual Saturn Awards.

Veteran PR Professional Jodie Magid Oriol joined 42west As Vice President - New York Entertainment Marketing Division

The Door expanded its national footprint with the launch of Miami office

Closed a $2.1 Million offering of common stock at market, with no warrants issued

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date, Time: Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Toll-free: 844-369-8770

International: 862-298-0840

Live Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/56833

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

Reference ID: 56833

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's recent acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of September 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,550,799 $ 5,542,272 Restricted cash 714,016 732,368 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $311,649 and $283,022, respectively. 3,023,870 3,173,107 Other current assets 576,799 620,970 Total current assets 5,865,484 10,068,717 Capitalized production costs 224,024 724,585 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,884,448 and $2,689,704, respectively. 7,696,885 9,395,215 Goodwill 15,996,977 15,922,601 Right-of-use asset 6,139,776 - Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 962,085 1,182,520 Investments 220,000 220,000 Deposits and other assets 502,399 475,956 Total Assets $ 37,607,630 $ 37,989,594 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 769,608 $ 944,232 Other current liabilities 4,427,469 7,238,507 Line of credit 1,700,390 1,700,390 Put rights 2,912,246 4,281,595 Accrued compensation 2,637,500 2,625,000 Debt 3,311,199 2,411,828 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Contract liability 311,484 522,620 Lease liability 1,404,938 - Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount 2,721,731 625,000 Notes payable 286,068 479,874 Total current liabilities 21,590,506 21,936,919 Noncurrent Put rights 365,646 1,702,472 Convertible notes payable 1,477,597 1,376,924 Notes payable 747,012 612,359 Contingent consideration 440,000 550,000 Lease liability 5,269,239 - Other noncurrent liabilities - 1,034,393 Total noncurrent liabilities 8,299,494 5,276,148 Total Liabilities 29,890,000 27,213,067 Commitments and contingencies (Note 19) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,14,641,466and 14,123,157, respectively, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. 219,624 211,849 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 103,146,270 105,092,852 Accumulated deficit (95,649,264 ) (94,529,174 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 7,717,630 10,776,527 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 37,607,630 $ 37,989,594

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Entertainment publicity and marketing $ 5,940,440 $ 5,720,264 $ 18,464,330 $ 16,297,466 Content production 7,616 - 86,606 427,153 Total revenues 5,948,056 5,720,264 18,550,936 16,724,619 Expenses: Direct costs 1,540,711 333,041 4,006,806 1,199,165 Selling, general and administrative 1,023,757 1,111,516 2,875,348 2,547,621 Depreciation and amortization 485,965 599,078 1,446,168 1,345,421 Legal and professional 353,699 601,330 1,158,497 1,445,818 Payroll 3,956,095 3,614,139 12,503,528 10,755,111 Total expenses 7,360,227 6,259,104 21,990,347 17,293,136 Loss before other income (expenses) (1,412,171 ) (538,840 ) (3,439,411 ) (568,517 ) Other Income (expenses): Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net 709,097 - 687,811 (53,271 ) Acquisition costs - (182,504 ) - (217,174 ) Change in fair value of put rights 627,799 (110,840 ) 2,406,175 1,305,797 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 20,000 470,000 110,000 470,000 Interest expense (295,556 ) (277,122 ) (884,665 ) (810,521 ) Total other income (expenses) 1,061,340 (100,466 ) 2,319,321 694,831 (Loss) Income before income taxes $ (350,831 ) $ (639,306 ) $ (1,120,090 ) $ 126,314 Income taxes - 819,451 - 538,831 Net (loss) income $ (350,831 ) $ 180,145 $ (1,120,090 ) $ 665,145 (Loss) income per Share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 16,071,891 14,565,766 15,995,774 13,151,649 Diluted 19,847,935 14,565,766 20,225,129 15,255,445

