The increasing implementation of SCR technology in DeNOx systems is expected to drive the growth of the global TDLA market during the forecast period. DeNOx systems backed with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology are widely used in coal-fired thermal plants. These systems improve environmental conditions as well as overall site safety by reducing the pollution caused by flue gases emitted from thermal power plants. Typically, DeNOx systems integrated with SCR technology are supported by TDLAs. Growing global demand for energy is resulting in an increase in the number of thermal power plants. This will have a positive impact on the demand for TDLAs.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for portable TDLA will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market: Growing Demand for Portable TDLA

Portable TDLAs enable easy operability and installation due to their small size. They also help execute measurement operations in many hard to access areas. For instance, portable gas analyzers work perfectly in real-time environments and detect percentages of specific components of gas in the surrounding area. Owing to such benefits, end-users in the oil and gas and mining industries are exhibiting a strong demand for portable gas analyzers. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce advanced and innovative portable analyzers to cater to the growing demand. This will positively impact the growth of the TDLA market.

"Technological advances in gas analyzers and growing investments in solar energy projects will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market by type (in-situ and extractive) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing demand for TDLAs from semiconductor manufacturing plants in the region.

