Donnerstag, 14.11.2019
Rallye gestartet – noch fett Kohle machen bis zum Nikolaus!
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2019 | 23:08
Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The Company elected five directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, Steven Brunelle and Tara Christie.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 576 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

On behalf of KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

President and CEO
(604) 609-6110
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/566676/Klondike-Gold-Announces-AGM-Results

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE