Revolutionary Noble Kava Company Shares the Secret Elixir of Fiji's Relaxed Way of Life With New Health Supplements

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Australian-Fijian-based medicinal Noble kava brand Fiji Kava (http://fijikava.com) is finally launching in the U.S. market this month. With healthcare and wellness at the top of everyone's priority these days, Fiji Kava is introducing a new range of medicinal Noble kava-based products available on the Fiji Kava website as well as Amazon. The therapeutic benefits of kava are widely recognized as a natural solution to promote sleep, support muscle relaxation and calm and soothe the nerves, having been used for centuries in Pacific Islander and Western herbal medicine. The range of products available immediately in the USA includes Noble Kava Extract Capsules and Instant Kava Powders, followed soon after by 88ml Flavoured Shots (in Coconut, Choc-Banana, Pineapple and Mango) and Noble Kava Teas (in Chamomile and Peppermint).





Fiji Kava product



To view an enhanced version of this figure, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6628/49767_fijikava14nov2019.jpg

Fiji Kava founder and Managing Director Zane Yoshida said, "There is a major resurgence of global demand for kava as anxiety disorders and depression continue to grow in our society. Our Noble kava is selected from the 200 species of kava in total across the South Pacific because of desirable levels of kavalactones and desirable chemotype profiles it possesses to target areas such as stress and anxiety relief."

Supported by 13 years of research into 200 species of kava across the South Pacific, Fiji Kava offers a medicinal range of kava products that have been formulated using only Noble kava from Fiji. The formula is cultivated from a humble root, where the calming and soothing properties of the kava are 100% water extracted, straight from the farm to the shelf. With stress and anxiety quickly taking over adults' lives, Fiji Kava aims to promote sleep, relax the body, and calm and soothe the nerves through their natural formulas. Fiji Kava cultivates and farms their own Noble kava on their very own Nucleus Farm which uses no artificial chemicals or contaminants. As well as being TGA- and FDA-compliant and listed as a complementary medicine in Australia, kava is also sold as a dietary supplement in most other international markets including the USA.

For more information on Fiji Kava and their current product line, email heather@publicityforgood.com or visit http://fijikava.com.

About Fiji Kava

Fiji Kava is a medicinal Noble kava company based in Australia providing a natural solution to calm and soothe nerves, support muscle relaxation, increase mind relaxation and induce sleep. Fiji Kava is the first and only foreign company with approval from the Fijian government to operate in the kava industry and is the world's first listed kava company (ASX: FIJ). The medicinal benefits of kava have been traditionally used in Pacific Islander and Western herbal medicine to promote sleep, relax the body and calm and soothe the nerves. Their Fijian Noble kava targets anxiety, stress, muscle relaxation, and insomnia. For more information, visit http://fijikava.com.

Media Contact:

Heather DeSantis

Publicity For Good

heather@publicityforgood.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49767