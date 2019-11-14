General Moly, Inc.: General Moly Expects to Report Quarterly Financial Results Next Week

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / General Moly, Inc. (General Moly or the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: GMO), the only western-exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum mineral development company, announced that the Company has filed a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an extension to file the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (the "Form 10-Q") providing the Company an automatic 5-day extension to file the Form 10-Q. The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q on or before November 19, 2019.

The reason for the delayed filing is that Company needed more time to complete the Form 10-Q due to unanticipated additional accounting work and review, which delayed closing of the books for the quarter.

About General Moly

General Moly is a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-owned Liberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenum is a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants and polymers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections.

