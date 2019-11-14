Unico American Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ("Unico," the "Company"), announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $212,467 ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) compared to net loss of $661,925 ($0.12 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net loss was $735,284 ($0.14 diluted loss per share) compared to net loss of $2,700,880 ($0.51 diluted loss per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Book value per share was $10.83 and $10.54 at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30 Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 $ % Direct written premium $ 9,444,753 $ 7,845,390 $ 1,599,363 20 % Net investment income $ 518,111 $ 487,559 $ 30,552 6 % Gross commissions and fees $ 581,100 $ 578,485 $ 2,615 0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 5,137,974 $ 5,638,620 $ (500,646 ) (9 )% Policy acquisition costs $ 1,194,870 $ 1,375,222 $ (180,352 ) (13 )%



The increase in direct written premium during the three months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to growth in the Company's Transportation vertical, transacted by wholly owned subsidiaries Crusader Insurance Company ("Crusader") and Unifax Insurance Systems, Inc. ("Unifax"). That Transportation vertical transacts insurance primarily for long-haul trucking operations that are domiciled in California.

The increase in net investment income during the three months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to an increase in the yield on average invested assets.

The increase in gross commissions and fees during the three months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to an increase in health insurance program commission income and membership and fee income, offset by decreases in property and casualty insurance policy fee income.

The decrease in losses and loss adjustment expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to lower-than-expected claims costs for insured events of current year related to Crusader's underwriting activities in the Company's Transportation vertical.

The decrease in policy acquisition costs during the three months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to relatively higher sales in the Company's Transportation vertical which pays a lower commission rate than the other verticals.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Increase (Decrease) 2019 2018 $ % Direct written premium $ 27,428,336 $ 24,287,732 $ 3,140,604 13 % Net investment income $ 1,581,494 $ 1,384,964 $ 196,530 14 % Gross commissions and fees $ 1,656,371 $ 1,856,592 $ (200,221 ) (11 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 15,351,368 $ 18,369,580 $ (3,018,212 ) (16 )% Policy acquisition costs $ 3,571,065 $ 4,512,203 $ (941,138 ) (21 )%



The increase in direct written premium during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to growth in the Company's Transportation vertical, transacted by wholly owned subsidiaries Crusader and Unifax.

The increase in net investment income during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to an increase in the yield on average invested assets.

The decrease in gross commissions and fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to decreases in property and casualty insurance policy fee income.

The decrease in losses and loss adjustment expenses during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to lower claims costs related to Crusader's underwriting activities in the Company's Food, Beverage & Entertainment vertical, associated with a reduction in net earned premium for that vertical during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, and also associated with lower claims frequency and severity in that vertical.

The decrease in policy acquisition costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was due primarily to relatively higher sales in the Company's Transportation vertical which pays a lower commission rate than the other verticals.

Management Commentary

"We believe that this quarter's positive results reflect the work that we have invested during the past two years. This quarter's profits and increase in unrealized gains grew book value to $10.83 per share," said Cary L. Cheldin, Unico's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Despite sizable losses driven by social inflation, appearing in our Apartment & Commercial Buildings vertical as "habitability claims" and in our Food, Beverage & Entertainment vertical as "assault & battery claims," our underwriting results appear to be moving in the right direction. Our direct written premium grew over the same period last year and our high quality investment portfolio produced higher income. Our Board and management team meet frequently, they work to improve the Company's results and they remain intensely focused on increasing value for Unico's shareholders, on a sustainable basis."

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Written premium is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined, under the statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the California Department of Insurance, as the contractually determined amount charged by the insurance company to the policyholder for the effective period of the contract based on the expectation of risk, policy benefits, and expenses associated with the coverage provided by the terms of the policies. Written premium is a required statutory measure. Written premium is defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in Accounting Standards Codification Topic 405, "Liabilities," as "premiums on all policies an entity has issued in a period." Earned premium, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to written premium, represents the portion of written premium that is recognized as income in the financial statements for the period presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the terms of the policies. Written premium is intended to reflect production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace earned premium. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of direct written premium (before premium ceded to reinsurers) to net earned premium (after premium ceded to reinsurers):

Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Direct written premium $ 9,444,753 $ 7,845,390 $ 27,428,336 $ 24,287,732 Less: written premium ceded to reinsurers (1,788,682 ) (1,586,784 ) (5,205,210 ) (5,029,226 ) Net written premium 7,656,071 6,258,606 22,223,126 19,258,506 Change in direct unearned premium (660,216 ) 666,183 (2,422,025 ) 2,610,489 Change in ceded unearned premium (17,157 ) (345 ) (40,140 ) 100,021 Net earned premium $ 6,978,698 $ 6,924,444 $ 19,760,961 $ 21,969,016

Financial Tables Follow

UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands)

September 30 December 31 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments Available-for-sale: Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost: September 30, 2019 $80,600; December 31, 2018 $78,303) $ 82,118 $ 76,910 Held-to-maturity: Fixed maturities, at amortized cost (fair value: September 30, 2019 $2,292; December 31, 2018 $7,126) 2,292 7,126 Short-term investments, at fair value 200 4,691 Total Investments 84,610 88,727 Cash and cash equivalents 7,528 4,918 Accrued investment income 526 394 Receivables, net 4,398 3,933 Reinsurance recoverable: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,347 (1 ) Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 13,800 9,532 Deferred policy acquisition costs 3,799 3,490 Property and equipment, net 10,035 9,692 Deferred income taxes 3,875 4,375 Other assets 292 557 Total Assets $ 130,210 $ 125,617 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 51,656 $ 51,657 Unearned premiums 18,387 15,965 Advance premium and premium deposits 411 234 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,279 1,845 Total Liabilities 72,733 69,701 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par - authorized 10,000,000 shares; 5,306,747 and 5,307,103 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,773 3,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,199 (1,100 ) Retained earnings 52,505 53,243 Total Stockholders' Equity 57,477 55,916 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 130,210 $ 125,617





UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands, except per share)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUES Insurance company operation: Net earned premium $ 6,978 $ 6,924 $ 19,761 $ 21,969 Investment income 518 488 1,581 1,385 Net realized investment losses - - (13 ) - Other income 115 126 23 294 Total Insurance Company Operation 7,611 7,538 21,352 23,648 Other insurance operations: Gross commissions and fees 581 578 1,656 1,856 Finance charges and fees earned 67 45 170 97 Other income - - 11 10 Total Revenues 8,259 8,161 23,189 25,611 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 5,138 5,639 15,351 18,370 Policy acquisition costs 1,195 1,375 3,571 4,512 Salaries and employee benefits 1,021 1,143 3,062 3,557 Commissions to agents/brokers 41 43 132 125 Other operating expenses 533 773 1,897 2,384 Total Expenses 7,928 8,973 24,013 28,948 Income (loss) before taxes 331 (812 ) (824 ) (3,337 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 119 (150 ) (88 ) (636 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 212 $ (662 ) $ (736 ) $ (2,701 ) PER SHARE DATA: Basic Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares 5,306,747 5,307,113 5,306,929 5,307,126 Diluted Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average shares 5,306,747 5,307,113 5,306,929 5,307,126





UNICO AMERICAN CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

($ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Loss $ (736 ) $ (2,701 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations: Depreciation and amortization 403 417 Bond amortization, net 24 161 Bad debt expense (21 ) - Net realized investment losses 13 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Net receivables and accrued investment income (576 ) 1,875 Reinsurance recoverable (5,616 ) 77 Deferred policy acquisitions costs (309 ) 559 Other assets 265 53 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (1 ) 163 Unearned premium 2,422 (2,610 ) Advance premium and premium deposits 177 159 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 434 (368 ) Deferred income taxes (112 ) (648 ) Net Cash Used by Operating Activities (3,633 ) (2,863 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed maturity investments (8,287 ) (21,034 ) Proceeds from maturity of fixed maturity investments 7,314 16,121 Proceeds from sale or call of fixed maturity investments 3,473 1,270 Net decrease in short-term investments 4,491 1,648 Additions to property and equipment (746 ) (96 ) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities 6,245 (2,091 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (2 ) - Net Cash Used by Financing Activities (2 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,610 (4,954 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,918 9,367 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 7,528 $ 4,413 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Cash paid during the period for: Interest - - Income taxes $ 9 $ 9





