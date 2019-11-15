GCORP Advisory: Behind The Scenes of The Exclusive Private Meeting Between Gianni Russo and Jacob Galea

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / It is very rare when you hear about a very powerful private meeting between two incredible people because it's usually kept a secret. Recently, Gianni Russo, the Hollywood Godfather who played Carlo Rizzi in The Godfather movie had a private dinner meeting with Jacob Galea. Galea is a very well known Success and Transformational Coach who works with celebrities and business tycoons around the world. Over the dinner, the two shared some amazing stories, life experiences, advice, and much more.

Here are a few things that the two discussed during the exclusive private meeting.

The Power of Saying Yes in Life

Russo and Galea spoke about the power of saying yes in life. What does this mean? This means that it is very wise for you to follow your instincts because there is a higher power that is working towards a grand plan for your life. Follow your instincts and say yes if you feel it inside of you. Whatever path you take, know that it is for a reason and there will always be a bigger plan in store for you. Stay calm and realize that no matter what, you will always be in a better place in life day after day if you trust your instincts.

Mentoring

The two also spoke about mentoring since they have had many people in their lives that they have mentored and are currently mentoring. They mentor people to be the absolute best version of themselves they can be in this life. They also spoke about how important it is for the new generation coming up to seek out a mentor if they're feeling lost, stuck, or if they need to level up. There are plenty of people who need mentors but they don't realize it so they either quit what they're working on or it takes 2-3 times longer for them to achieve their goal because they have to figure it out alone.

Both Russo and Galea have had mentors themselves. Their own personal mentors helped them achieve great things and become successful. Their mentors changed their lives for the better.

Teaching Others

Once the two started sharing their thoughts and opinions they realized that they have the same goal which is to help as many people as possible live their best lives. They are currently thinking of teaming up and building a speaking and e-learning platform that will help millions of people live their best lives and live a fulfilled and happy life. The two were both very impressed by each other's brands and work so they are excited to potentially team up and help others.

Both Gianni Russo and Jacob Galea live extraordinary lives and they are both lucky enough to be able to help others live a happy and full life. Their journey to success was quite different but they both have the same goal, which is to help as many people as they can become the best version of themselves. For any business inquiries including workshops and one on one sessions with Jacob Galea please visit his website or give him a follow on Instagram.



