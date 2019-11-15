The toys market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Vendors across Europe are gradually shifting their focus toward the manufacture of eco-friendly toys. This is due to the growing consumer preference for green toys. In addition, many safety and health issues associated with the raw materials used in the manufacture of toys are prompting parents and educators to opt for toys made of eco-friendly materials. Thus, the emergence of eco-friendly toys is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the toys market in Europe.

As per Technavio, increasing marketing initiatives will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Toys Market in Europe: Increasing Market Initiatives

Vendors in the market are increasing their marketing efforts in newspapers, magazines, and social media to sell their products. Several vendors are promoting their products through various marketing campaigns, that include internet pre-roll, social media and blogging programs, and interactive websites. Such marketing efforts are helping vendors increase their sales and improve brand awareness among consumers.

"Increasing number of strategic alliances and the rising popularity of construction toys will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Toys Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the toys market in Europe by distribution channel (specialty stores; e-retailers; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores), product (construction or activity toys, action figures, and accessories; soft or plush toys, dolls, and accessories; outdoor, sport, and model vehicle toys; games and puzzles; infant and preschool toys; and other products), and geography (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and ROE).

The UK led the market in 2018, followed by France, Germany, and Italy respectively. During the forecast period, the UK is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing adoption of toys as gifting items and an increase in the number of occasional purchases during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

