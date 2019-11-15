Seven Aces Limited Announces Corporate Updates

TORONTO. ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2019 / Seven Aces Limited (the "Corporation" or "Aces") (TSXV:ACES) is pleased to announce the following corporate updates:

Kurt Freedlund Appointed to Board of Directors

The Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Kurt Freedlund has been appointed to the board of directors of the Corporation. Mr. Freedlund, a resident of Georgia, earned his law degree from Northwestern University and was called to Illinois State Bar in 1982. He practiced corporate and commercial real estate law in Chicago for eight years before serving as Executive Deputy Director and General Counsel of the Illinois State Lottery in 1994 where he remained for 10 years. In 2004 he would go on to serve as COO and General Counsel of the Georgia Lottery Corporation. He was instrumental in the development of the Georgia COAM industry while actively being involved in the daily operation of the lottery and implementing several initiatives, which included developing and installing GLC-operated lottery stores at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and the launch of iGaming. Since February 2014, Mr. Freedlund has served as President of LottoInteractive Inc., a mobile lottery games platform.

"We are delighted to add an individual with the pedigree of Mr. Kurt Freedlund to our Board" said Manu K. Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer of Aces. "Mr. Freedlund's wealth of gaming experience in multiple jurisdictions will be an invaluable resource to our company."

Stock Option Grants

The Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,686,522 stock options to certain officers, directors, and employees of the Corporation pursuant to the stock option plan of the Corporation. Each of the stock options entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.05 until November 14, 2024.

About Seven Aces Limited

Seven Aces Limited (formerly Quantum International Income Corp.) is a gaming company, with a vision of building a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations. The Corporation looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. Currently, the Corporation is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

For more information about the Corporation is available online at www.sevenaces.com.

For further information please contact:

Hassan Ijaz

Controller

Tel. (416) 477-3419

hassan@sevenaces.com

Stephanie Lippa

Office Manager

Tel. (416) 477-3411

stephanie@sevenaces.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Seven Aces Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566702/Seven-Aces-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Updates