DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD UNVEILS COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT FOR ITS NEW EPISODIC NARRATIVE GAME, TELL ME WHY

November 15, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, is delighted to announce its first-ever collaboration with Microsoft for the development of its next original episodic game, Tell Me WhyTM.

This new IP published by Microsoft, known only as "Project 6" until its unveiling at Microsoft's X019 event in London, will be available on Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and Steam®, as well as with Xbox Game Pass.

Tell Me WhyTM takes place in a small-town Alaska, where players are immersed in a mystery revolving around the intimate story of twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan. The narrative builds on their remarkable bond, revealing memories of a loving but troubled childhood.

"The game's core focus is the special bond between Tyler and Alyson, a deeply ingrained aspect of the storytelling", explained Florent Guillaume, Game Director for Tell Me WhyTM. "As the story unfolds, players delve into memories of pivotal events, as conveyed by Tyler and Alyson, and choose which memory to believe. Players' choices determine the strength of the twins' bond, and the course their lives will take."

To ensure the narrative adventure game community and fans aren't left waiting, Tell Me WhyTM will be released in three chapters according to a schedule of regular release dates. The entire season will be available by summer 2020.

Click here to watch the Tell Me WhyTM trailer: https://youtu.be/JVXqGQC9J2o

"We are always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with world-class teams like DONTNOD, to bring new, compelling stories to our community," said Matt Booty, corporate vice president of Xbox Game Studios. "When DONTNOD approached us with their pitch for "Tell Me Why,' we were thrilled to help them realize their bold creative vision and empower them to explore new ways to create authentic and inclusive gaming experiences."

DONTNOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert added: "We've been working closely with Microsoft's teams for several years, and the whole team is immensely proud to have joined forces with one of the world's leading publishers. We can't wait for players to discover Tell Me Why."

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

