The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2019

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2019

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Sanofi Health Care France 4.2 2 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 3.5 3 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.5 4 Royal Dutch Shell ** Energy Netherlands 3.2 5 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 3.2 6 Gerresheimer Health Care Germany 3.2 7 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 3.1 8 Orange Communication Services France 3.0 9 Stora Enso Materials Finland 3.0 10 Sopra Steria Information Technology France 2.9 11 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 12 Ipsos Communication Services France 2.9 13 Michelin Consumer Discretionary France 2.8 14 Total Energy France 2.7 15 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.7 16 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.7 17 Cyfrowy Polsat Communication Services Poland 2.7 18 ENI Energy Italy 2.6 19 Valeo Consumer Discretionary France 2.6 20 Ryanair Industrials Ireland 2.6 21 Indra Sistemas Information Technology Spain 2.5 22 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 23 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.5 24 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.4 25 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.4 26 BBVA Financials Spain 2.4 27 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 28 Rocket Internet Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.2 29 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.2 30 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Staples Netherlands 2.2 31 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.0 32 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.9 33 United Internet Communication Services Germany 1.9 34 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.8 35 Ontex Consumer Staples Belgium 1.7 36 Glanbia Consumer Staples Ireland 1.7 37 Petroleum Geo-Services Energy Norway 1.1 38 Leoni Consumer Discretionary Germany 0.7 Total equity investments 96.4 Cash and other net assets 3.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019 % of Net Assets France 23.9 Germany 22.4 Benelux 12.5 Southern Europe 10.7 Scandinavia 10.7 Switzerland 9.3 Ireland 4.2 Poland 2.7 Cash and other net assets 3.6 100.0

Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)

Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)

Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway)

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2019 % of Net Assets Industrials 18.5 Health Care 17.8 Communication Services 13.7 Financials 9.8 Energy 9.7 Consumer Discretionary 8.3 Information Technology 7.7 Consumer Staples 5.6 Materials 3.0 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 3.6 100.0

Totalsmay not add due to rounding

As at 31 October 2019, the net assets of the Company were £369,692,000.

15 November 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP