The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2019
PR Newswire
London, November 14
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2019
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.2
|2
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|3.5
|3
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|4
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Energy
|Netherlands
|3.2
|5
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|3.2
|6
|Gerresheimer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.2
|7
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|3.1
|8
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|3.0
|9
|Stora Enso
|Materials
|Finland
|3.0
|10
|Sopra Steria
|Information Technology
|France
|2.9
|11
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|12
|Ipsos
|Communication Services
|France
|2.9
|13
|Michelin
|Consumer Discretionary
|France
|2.8
|14
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.7
|15
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.7
|16
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.7
|17
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Communication Services
|Poland
|2.7
|18
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.6
|19
|Valeo
|Consumer Discretionary
|France
|2.6
|20
|Ryanair
|Industrials
|Ireland
|2.6
|21
|Indra Sistemas
|Information Technology
|Spain
|2.5
|22
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|23
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.5
|24
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|25
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.4
|26
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.4
|27
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|28
|Rocket Internet
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|2.2
|29
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.2
|30
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Staples
|Netherlands
|2.2
|31
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.0
|32
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|33
|United Internet
|Communication Services
|Germany
|1.9
|34
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|1.8
|35
|Ontex
|Consumer Staples
|Belgium
|1.7
|36
|Glanbia
|Consumer Staples
|Ireland
|1.7
|37
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Energy
|Norway
|1.1
|38
|Leoni
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|0.7
|Total equity investments
|96.4
|Cash and other net assets
|3.6
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2019
|% of Net Assets
|France
|23.9
|Germany
|22.4
|Benelux
|12.5
|Southern Europe
|10.7
|Scandinavia
|10.7
|Switzerland
|9.3
|Ireland
|4.2
|Poland
|2.7
|Cash and other net assets
|3.6
|100.0
Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands)
Southern Europe (Italy, Spain)
Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Norway)
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2019
|% of Net Assets
|Industrials
|18.5
|Health Care
|17.8
|Communication Services
|13.7
|Financials
|9.8
|Energy
|9.7
|Consumer Discretionary
|8.3
|Information Technology
|7.7
|Consumer Staples
|5.6
|Materials
|3.0
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|3.6
|100.0
Totalsmay not add due to rounding
As at 31 October 2019, the net assets of the Company were £369,692,000.
15 November 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP