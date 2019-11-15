Aker Solutions to Provide Inspection Services for Equinor Assets in Norway

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been chosen by Equinor as the main supplier for inspection services for more than 15 operating facilities in Norway. A frame agreement is expected to be signed shortly, covering an initial period of six years with options for two additional four-year extensions.

The estimated value of the agreement is NOK 1.2 billion for the six-year period.

The agreement covers a wide range of inspection services, including conventional inspection and advanced inspection as well as planning and engineering services.

"This contract will secure and further grow our Asset Integrity Management services," said Linda Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects at Aker Solutions. "Our specialist services ensure that our customers maintain full control of the integrity of their facilities and associated infrastructure. Our services help operators spend where it is most needed, gain confidence to make quick, informed decisions and meet production targets."

The scope of work includes in-service inspection for the following assets:

Statfjord A, B and C

Martin Linge

Oseberg Field Centre, South, East and C

Mongstad onshore refinery

Åsgard A, B and C

Kristin

Heidrun A and B

Njord A and B

The work will be carried out by Aker Solutions personnel in Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim.

Asset Integrity Management services by Aker Solutions offer safe operations, increased reliability, improved production and lower costs. Inspection is an integral part in measuring the asset condition. Top quality results, measured using the most effective methods, are an essential part of asset integrity management in today's economic climate.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Ivar Simensen

Mob: +47-464-02-317

Email: ivar.simensen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge

Mob: +47-450-32-090

Email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-to-provide-inspection-services-for-equinor-assets-in-norway,c2962210

The following files are available for download: