SEB: Comment regarding Sveriges Television

Press release

Stockholm 15 November 2019

Comment regarding Sveriges Television

SEB has been contacted by Sveriges Televisions program Uppdrag granskning, who claims it will report on suspected money laundering in the Baltics in an upcoming TV program.They claim that they have information that includes SEB.

SEB will evaluate any information that might be shown in the TV program and will compare that with SEB's own analyses and previously handled cases. SEB has received questions from Sveriges Television, but has no further knowledge of the content of the program. In order to be transparent, SEB chooses to disclose this information to the market.

If new information emerges that has previously not been known to SEB, SEB will take action immediately. As a bank, SEB has an obligation to detect and report suspicious money laundering. Suspicious activities are always reported, and may lead to terminated customer relations.

SEB continuously conducts analyses of its business both in the Baltics, as well as other markets where SEB conducts its business, with the aim to understand and assess the risks of being used for criminal activity.

For a long time, SEB has worked hard to ensure that it has adequate routines and processes to prevent money laundering. However, just like any other bank, SEB cannot guarantee that it has not been used, nor that SEB will not be used. New challenges and risks constantly emerge. The development of SEB's preventive work against money laundering therefore cannot and will not stop.

For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication

+46 70 763 99 47

frank.hojem@seb.se SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com).





Attachment