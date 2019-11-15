Recent analysis from Wood Mackenzie predicts green hydrogen, produced primarily by solar electrolysis, will reach cost parity in Australia, Germany and Japan by 2030.Recent research by Wood Mackenzie, released this week in Singapore at the analyst's Energy & Commodities Summit - Capitalising on Asia's Energy Transition, not only indicates that Asia Pacific's decarbonisation bill could hit US$3.5 trillion by 2040, but more interestingly, that green hydrogen will reach cost parity in Australia by 2030. Wood Mackenzie's analysis shows that the Asia Pacific region is set to become the leading ...

